Canaccord Genuity Boosts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $95.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. InMode has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in InMode by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in InMode by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.