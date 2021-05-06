Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.49

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $10.08. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1,489 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.