Canaccord Genuity Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $102.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,582,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,850,540. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

