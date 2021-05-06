Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.33

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 68699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

