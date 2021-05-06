Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

