Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target to $12.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 271.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OPTN stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OptiNose by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

