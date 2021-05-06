Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

MITO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.