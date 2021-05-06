Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.80 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72.

