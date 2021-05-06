Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

