Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.
In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.