Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

