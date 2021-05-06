Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,120.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.60, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $669.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,386.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

