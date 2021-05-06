Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

