Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of HP opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

