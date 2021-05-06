Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$39.64 on Monday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$40.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

