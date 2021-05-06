Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

NYSE CAH opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

