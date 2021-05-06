Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of WAT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.85. 9,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $310.48. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.