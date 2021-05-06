Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $7.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,209 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

