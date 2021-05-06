CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

