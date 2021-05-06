Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

CSL stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,305. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

