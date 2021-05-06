Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $191.39. 921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,305. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

