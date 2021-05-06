Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $477.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

