Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 801,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 250,154 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

