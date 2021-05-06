Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Atlantic Securities

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

