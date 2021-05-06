Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $66.71

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $64.08. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 2,580 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -366.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

