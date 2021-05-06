Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.68 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CSLT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,334. The company has a market cap of $291.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

