Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Trading Down 8.8%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.86 and last traded at $101.94. Approximately 54,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,026,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Get Catalent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,972,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.