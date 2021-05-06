CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.60. 1,314,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $787,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CDW by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.