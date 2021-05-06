Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $167.49 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 101.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $2,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

