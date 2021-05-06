Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CELC opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.