Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $336.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

