Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

CLS opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

