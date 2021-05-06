Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 676.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

