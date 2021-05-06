CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 4,858,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,348. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

