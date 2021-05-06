Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

