Ceragon Networks Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $278.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

