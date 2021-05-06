CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$427.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.30.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Insiders have sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

