Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

