Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $4,884,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $6,188,000.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

