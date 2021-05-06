Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $673.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $637.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.90. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $684.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

