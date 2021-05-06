Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 4,495 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $154.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.