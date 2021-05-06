Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,405 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 358,846 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

