Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.