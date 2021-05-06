Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $612.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.