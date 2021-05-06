Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $612.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

