Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Check-Cap stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

