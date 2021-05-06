Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.75

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.43. Check-Cap shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,579,819 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

