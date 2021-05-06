Chegg, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.73. Chegg has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Chegg by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

