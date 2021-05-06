Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $115.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.