Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.88.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.02 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$884.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.67%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

