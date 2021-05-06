Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

